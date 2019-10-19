EXCLUSIVE: Ghana’s Kelvin Ofori dropped from Fortuna Düsseldorf squad for Mainz clash

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori has been left out Fortuna Düsseldorf match-day squad for Saturday’s clash against FSV Mainz 05, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The midfield prodigy captured the attention of Düsseldorf fans with strings of superlative displays during their pre-season training.

Ofori has however failed to live up to expectation since the start of the season — making six match-day squad appearances and one DFB Pokal appearance.

Coach Freidhelm Funkel announced the squad for Saturday’s game against Mainz but the 18-year-old midfielder’s name was no nowhere to be found.

But his compatriots Bernard Tekpetey, Kasim Nuhu and Nana Ampomah have been included in the squad.

Ofori joined the Flingeraner on a three-year contract after impressing on trial in the summer.