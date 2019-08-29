EXCLUSIVE: Gideon Mensah seals Zulte Waregem loan move

Ghana U23 defender Gideon Mensah has completed his loan move to Jupiler League outfit Zulte Waregem of Belgium, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 21-year-old has been farmed out by Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg for more first team experience.

The left back has been on the wishlist of many clubs ever since producing that top-class performance against Real Madrid in a friendly.

Last week, he was linked with Spanish champions Barcelona but it looks like both clubs could not reach a deal.

Scottish side Celtic expressed interest likewise

Austrian top-flight side Sturm Graz where he spent the second half of last season and flourished in 15 league matches.