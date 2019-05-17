EXCLUSIVE: Goalie Stephen Adams wins case against Nkana FC; Zambian side ordered to pay US$ 28,350

FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber has ruled that Zambian side Nkana FC must pay Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams his entitlements for breach of contract, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Nkana FC has been ordered to pay US$ 27,000 plus 5% interest per annum as of 6 August, 2018 until the date of effective payment within 45 days.

The decision forwarded to player's representative Yusif Alhassan Chibsah of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

If they fail to do so, the Zambian side would be banned from registering new players, either nationally or internationally.

Adams, 34, joined Nkana FC after signing a three-year-deal on a free transfer in January last year.

But the 2014 FIFA World Cup player had his contract terminated after just six months.