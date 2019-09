Valerenga goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey has regained full fitness after a back injury sidelined him for three months, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The ex-Ghana international was named in Sunday's match day squad but was an unused substitute in the 4-0 home defeat to Viking.

The 31-year-old had a sore at the back and has not kept manned the post since 23 June, 2019 in the 1-1 draw with Sarpsborg 08.

Kwarasey has made 12 appearances this season in the Eliteseren for Valerenga.