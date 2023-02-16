EXCLUSIVE: Great Olympics appoint Bismark Kobby Mensah as head coach 

Accra Great Olympics has appointed Bismark Kobby Mensah, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The former Karela United head coach joins the Accra-based club on a three-year contract.

Kobby Mensah resigned from Karela United last month and was part of the Black Galaxies technical team at the just ended Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) team in Algeria.

He comes in to replace Coach Yaw Preko was sacked by the club on Tuesday.

Kobby Mensah has been brought in to help Great Olympics secure a comfortable position on the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.

The 'Oly dade' boys are currently placed 10th on the league table with 23 points after the first round of the season.

Bismark Kobby Mensah's first game will be against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park on Sunday.