EXCLUSIVE: Great Olympics re-sign deadly forward Emmanuel Clottey

Accra Great Olympics have re-signed former striker Emmanuel Clottey ahead of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League campaign.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report the 32-year-old completed sealed the move on Wednesday after signing a year deal.

Clottey has been without a club since leaving Cypriot club Yalova SK in the 2016/2017.

The former Asante Kotoko SC attacker hope to relaunch his career with the Wonder Club in their top-flight.

Clottey was top scorer in the Ghana Premier League in the 2006/2007 season playing for Accra Great Olympics.

Clottey also emerged top scorer in the 2011 CAF Champions League with 12 goals whilst playing for Berekum Chelsea.

The former Black Stars attacker had short stints with Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis from 2012 to 2014.

He also enjoyed a loan spell at UAE side Al Dhafra Club.