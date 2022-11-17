EXCLUSIVE: Hamza Obeng drags Hearts of Oak to Ghana FA over breach of contract

Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Hamza Obeng has officially reported the club to the Ghana Football Association for non-payment of his compensation following the club's unilateral decision to sack him, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively confirm.

The former Medeama assistant coach wants a compensation of GHS 105, 000 for breach of contract and 5% interest from October 1, 2022 "until the date of effective payment".

The humble and ever-smiling tactician is also demanding an outstanding one time payment of GHS 30,000 'meant to have been paid at the time of signing the contract, including 5% interest from the 17th of March, 20221 until effective date of payment", GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can reveal.

The young gaffer is also demanding an outstanding bonuses for the MTN FA Cup totaling GHs 2,475.

The Phobians parted ways with the the highly-rated young gaffer together with his former boss Samuel Boadu in September.

Obeng has been forced to take the legal route reluctantly after separate reminders to the club demanding for his entitlement fell on deaf ears with no clear-cut response from the Ghanaian giants.

He is unhappy and frustrated over the club's treatment and has now been forced to notify the governing body over the situation.

Both Hamza Obeng and goalkeepers coach Eric Amponsah agreed to step down on huge demands and are now asking for the termination clause to be respected.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Hearts of Oak are yet to fulfil their financial obligation to Hamza Obeng despite fulfilling settling his former boss Samuel Boadu.

The Kumasi-born coach feels disappointed and betrayed after being sacked one and a half years into their three-and-half-year contracts.

He signed a three-and-half-year deal with the former African champions but was shown the exit door following unflattering results.

He won five major titles for the Phobians in 18 months.