EXCLUSIVE: Hannover 96 ready to trigger exit clause of Paderborn SC winger Adjei-Antwi

German Bundesliga side Hannover 96 are ready to pay the release clause of SC Paderborn 07 winger Christopher Adjei-Antwi, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Tough time seem to have hit the HDI-Arena as they are the bookmakers candidate to be demoted from the top-tier following a disappointing campaign.

Thomas Doll's side have already started planning a busy summer transfer window and are looking to bring in new attackers in their quest to make a swift return to the top-flight.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that Hannover 96 chiefs are keen to make SC Paderborn's Antwi-Adjei their first summer purchase.

The Reds are reported to have agreed to fork out €2 million for the 25-year-old winger who has has a contract until 2021.

Antwi-Adjei has been a mainstay in the Blue and Black lads set-up this term, registering three assist and scoring six goals in 27 league appearances.