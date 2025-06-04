EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak reach agreement in principle to appoint Maxwell Konadu as their new Head Coach

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement in principle to appoint Maxwell Konadu as their new Head Coach, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars assistant coach is expected to take over from Aboubakar Ouattara, who will transition into the role of Technical Director.

The Phobians are currently finalising the details of the agreement with Konadu, who has been out of a job since parting ways with South African outfit Black Leopards. His return to the Ghanaian top flight marks a major move by Hearts as they look to restore their lost glory and reassert themselves as a dominant force in Ghanaian football.

Konadu, 52, is no stranger to the Ghana Premier League, having recently guided Nsoatreman FC to an impressive MTN FA Cup triumph before making a short-lived move to South Africa. His vast coaching résumé includes spells as head coach of Ghana’s U-23 side and multiple stints as assistant coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars. Over the years, he has worked under a host of renowned tacticians including Milovan Rajevac, Avram Grant, Kwesi Appiah, Otto Addo, and Chris Hughton.

If the deal is finalized, Konadu will face an uphill task. While Ouattara has led Hearts to a respectable fifth place in the current Ghana Premier League campaign, the club is in a transitional phase. A number of key players are expected to leave at the end of the season, necessitating a major squad overhaul. Konadu will be expected not only to steady the ship but also to rebuild a competitive side capable of challenging for titles.

Hearts of Oak have not won the league since their 2021 triumph and are determined to return to the summit of Ghanaian football. The club’s decision to elevate Ouattara to a strategic technical role while bringing in an experienced and high-profile coach in Konadu signals a renewed ambition.

As one of the most respected coaches in Ghana, Konadu’s imminent appointment is likely to galvanize the fanbase and bring renewed optimism to the club. With a rich blend of domestic and international experience, Hearts will be hoping that his leadership can spark a new era of success at the club.