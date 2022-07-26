EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak terminate Kofi Kordzi, Ansah Botchway contracts

Hearts of Oak duo Ansah Botchway and Kofi Kordzi have both left the club after their contracts terminated by mutual consent, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Kofi Kordzi rejoined Hearts of Oak from Qatari side Muthair SC on a two-year deal last season.

He made 22 appearances and scored seven goals for the MTN FA Cup Champions.

Kordzi leaves the club with a year remaining on his current contract.

The Bulky striker was suspended by the club last season after engaging in an unauthorized game.

Kordzi has fallen out of favor with top officials of the club including the technical team and has decided to part ways with the club.

He terminated his contract on Tuesday and will be paid all outstanding dues by the end of the month according to our source.

Midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway has also left the club after terminating his contract.

Grapevine sources within the club indicates that the midfielder is unhappy about treatment melted out to him during the course of the season.

Botchway joined Hearts of Oak from Liberty Professionals two seasons ago as a free agent.

The two players are currently free agents and available for transfer in the ongoing transfer window.