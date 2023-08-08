EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin York targets Kobby Mensah reunion at Bechem United

Hearts of Oak forward Benjamin York is eyeing a reunion with Bechem United coach Bismark Kobby Mensah ahead of the forthcoming season.

The petit attacker is eyeing a fresh challenge at a new club after growing frustrated over playing time at Hearts of Oak last term.

According to a grapevine source, York is aiming to reunite with Kobby Mensah - having previously played under him at Samartex FC in Division One.

The 27-year-old forward could be available for a reasonable price due to the Phobians eagerness to trim down their squad size.

York would be pleased to work under Kobby Mensah again in the coming season.

Despite not being a regular at Hearts of Oak, he managed to score five goals and recorded two assists in 41 games.

Hearts of Oak are reported to be heading to a new direction following the departures of long-serving defender Robert Addo Sowah and Caleb Amankwah.

Gladson Awako - who captained the Phobians last season - is also reported to be on the verge of moving away from the club as the mass exodus continues.