EXCLUSIVE: How Afriyie Aquah swerved Trabzonspor and Antalyspor to sign for Malatyaspor

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah swerved Turkish sides Trabzonspor and Antalyspor to sign for Yeni Malatyaspor, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The midfielder was expected to arrive in Turkey to sign for either of Trabzonspor or Antalyspor but Malatyaspor hijacked the move by handing the 27-year old a mouthwatering contract.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that the player was met in Italy by managers of the club knowing very well that Trabzonspor were tracking the player.

Acquah could have earned lower than what he is expected to earn at Yeni Malatyaspor if he had joined Trabzonspor or Antalyspor.

The former Palermo midfielder joins Yeni Malatyaspor on a two year deal and he is expected to play a key role in the season this campaign.

Yeni Malatyaspor have began season on a good note after beating İstanbul Başakşehir 3-0 on the opening day.

Acquah could make his debut against Trabzonspor on Sunday.