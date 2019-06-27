EXCLUSIVE: Hungarian side Diósgyőri VTK sign Ghanaian midfielder Joachim Adukor

Hungarian side Diósgyőri VTK are on the verge of completing the transfer of Ghanaian midfielder Joachim Adukor, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old has started training with the side after signing a pre-contract agreement with the side.

Adukor refused contract extension at Bosnia and Herzegovina side Sarajevo at the end of last season.

He thus joins the Hungarian side as a free agent.

The club is expected to announce to make his signing official in the coming days.

The Ghanaian scored one goal and provided two assists in 19 appearances for Sarajevo last season.