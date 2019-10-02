EXCLUSIVE: I hope to prove myself against Hertha Berlin- Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana and Dusseldorf attacker Bernard Tekpetey says he wants to prove himself to the fans as he makes his first start for the club on Friday against Hertha in the Bundesliga

The 22-year old has made only two appearances for Dusseldorf as a substitute and will get to make his first start due to the injury suffered by Dawid Kownacki.

Dawid Kownacki has been ruled out of the game

The Black Meteors striker is likely to play on the left side of the attack if he starts the game on Friday.

Tekpetey believes this is the right opportunity for him to prove to the fans .

"It could well be that the time is right ...", he told reporters on getting the chance to make his first start.

"I am in good shape and I hope to prove myself against Hertha. We're going to Berlin to get points there. " If I get the chance to score, I will use them too.", he added.