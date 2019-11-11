EXCLUSIVE: In-form Black Leopards midfielder Edwin Gyimah attracts interest from South African clubs

Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah has attracted interest from two South Africa Absa Premiership sides, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Gyimah joined Black Leopards on a short-term deal as a free agent last month.

The towering midfielder has been in impressive form for Black Leopards in the ongoing Absa Premiership.

According reports from the South African tabloids, the former Helsingborg midfielder has attracted interest from Polokwane City and Baroka FC following his superb display for the league newcomers in the games against SuperSport United and Cape Town City.

“Polokwane City and Baroka FC are interested in Edwin Gyimah. Both clubs are following the player’s progress at Black Leopards and are keen on him,” said the source.

Gyimah’s contract with Leopards will expire in June.