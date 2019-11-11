GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

EXCLUSIVE: In-form Black Leopards midfielder Edwin Gyimah attracts interest from South African clubs

Published on: 11 November 2019
EXCLUSIVE: In-form Black Leopards midfielder Edwin Gyimah attracts interest from South African clubs
Edwin Gyimah

Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah has attracted interest from two South Africa Absa Premiership sides, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Gyimah joined Black Leopards on a short-term deal as a free agent last month.

The towering midfielder has been in impressive form for Black Leopards in the ongoing Absa Premiership.

According reports from the South African tabloids, the former Helsingborg midfielder has attracted interest from Polokwane City and Baroka FC following his superb display for the league newcomers in the games against SuperSport United and Cape Town City.

“Polokwane City and Baroka FC are interested in Edwin Gyimah. Both clubs are following the player’s progress at Black Leopards and are keen on him,” said the source.

Gyimah’s contract with Leopards will expire in June.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments