EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan pen down Darmian & Alonso as crocked Asamoah’s replacement

Italian giants Inter Milan have set sights on Matteo Darmian and Marcos Alonso as they look for replacement for injured Kwadwo Asamoah, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Asamoah suffered a knee injury in their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brescia last month.

The Ghanaian consequently missed their wins against Bologna and Hellas Verona as well the UEFA Champions League 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

His injury has left Antonio Conte’s men light at the left-back position as Cristian Biraghi is the only recognized player for the role.

According to Tuttosport, the Nerrazurri are ready to delve into the market in January transfer window to purchase a left-back as Biraghi is struggling to convince coach Conte.

The capital-based outfit are reported to have penned down Matteo Darmian and Chelsea pair Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri as players to fill in the void should the Ghana international fail to recover in time.

Asamoah has been an important figure at the club since joining as a free agent last season.

He has registered one assist in 10 matches in all competitions for the side this term.