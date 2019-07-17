EXCLUSIVE: Isaac Cofie signs two-year deal with Turkish side Sivasspor

Ghanaian midfielder Issac Cofie has joined Turkish Supalig side Sivasspor on a two-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Cofie penned a two-year contract with the Red and White lads from Spanish Segunda Division side Sporting Gijon with with an option to renew for another year on Wednesday after undergoing a successful medical test.

The 28-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Cypriot outfit Apoel Nicosia following his impressive debut season with the Rojiblanco last term.

The former Genoa enforcer scored one goal in 25 league appearances.

He is expected to play a key role in the side as they aim to improve upon their last season’s 12th place finish.