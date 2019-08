Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey has joined Turkish club Denizlispor on a season-long loan move from Alanyaspor

Isaac Sackey missed the latter part of last season after his team were involved in accident which claimed the life of former player Sural

The Black Stars player has fully recovered and is seeking for more playing time with this new move.

Sackey played 21 matches for Alanyaspor in the 2018-19 season