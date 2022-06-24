EXCLUSIVE: Italian club Mantova interested in Ghanaian forward Philip Yeboah

Ghanaian teen Philip Yeboah has attracted interest from Italian Serie C side Mantova ahead of the 2022/23 season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The talented Hellas Verona Primavera forward had an outstanding campaign last season, where he bagged in 12 goals in 25 appearances.

Montova, who are eyeing promotion to Serie B next season, want to strengthen their team with the 19-year-old.

However, Hellas Verona will not allow the budding attacker leave but will open their door for a loan deal.

Philip Yeboah joined Hellas Verona's youth team in 2018 but inked a contract in 2019. His current deal runs until 2023.