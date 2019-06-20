EXCLUSIVE: Italian giants AC Fiorentina explore Simeone-Duncan swap possibility

US Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan is considered for the possibility of being swapped with AC Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Viola escaped relegation by the skin of the teeth last term and are looking to improve on their position next season by bolstering their squad.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that Vincenzo Montella's outfit's summer transfer business is revolved around a swap deal with ​US Sassuolo which would see striker Simeone leave the club in return for Duncan.

The Ghana midfielder was one of the key cogs for the Neroverdi last season, racking up 4 goals and registering 4 in 26 appearance as they finished 11th on the league log.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a return to Inter Milan as well as city rivals AC Milan, Napoli and UEFA Champions newcomers Atalanta in the ongoing transfer window.

However, reports in Italy suggest that the midfielder's €20 million price tag has been a stumbling block to the aforementioned clubs.

Duncan was left out of Ghana's 23-man squad ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.