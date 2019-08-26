EXCLUSIVE: Italian side Sampdoria join race for Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Italian serie A side Sampdoria have joined the chase for Ghana forward Andre Ayew, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 29-year old has emerged on the radar of the Italians, who are ready to offer him a way out of Swansea by signing him on a season long loan.

Sources close to GHANASoccernet.com have disclosed that the two parties have started negotiations for a suitable deal for the forward.

However, Andre Ayew's wages has become a problem, with Sampdoria hoping the Swans can foot off some of the bills.

Andre Ayew earns in excess £80,000-a-week, an amount Sampdoria will find difficult to meet.

The Ghana captain rejoined Swansea City in January 2018 but struggled to stamp his foot at the club he enjoyed success at in his first spell.

He was loaned to Turkish giants Fenerbache following the Welsh side's relegation from the English Premier League.

Fenerbache had the option of making the deal a permanent one but had to let Ayew leave because of his wage bills.

The ex-West Ham attacker has had a blistering start to the season, scoring twice against Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup and providing two assists in the English Championship.

Other clubs interested in former Marseille player are German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin