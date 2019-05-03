Exclusive: John Antwi requests $ 1 million annual salary from Zamalek

Egyptian side Zamalek will have to cough out $1 million annual salary for Ghanaian International John Antwi if they are to land the striker in the next transfer window.

The 26-year old currently plays for EL Makasa and his contract is set to come to an end in the summer making it easy for Zamalek to snatch him on a low if they are able to meet his demands.

GHANAsoccernet can report that Zamalek officials have made contact with the player and his agent with discussions far advanced between both parties.

Zamalek officials are keen on signing Antwi as they negotiate for a reduction in his annual salary.

Meanwhile, the player’s agent don’t mind selling him to other clubs who will be able to meet their price tag.

Antwi has received a lot of offers from other clubs but looks certain to join Zamalek should they be able to afford his asking price.

John Antw is currently the foreigner with the most goals in the Egyptian League.

He has featured in 25 matches this season and has scored 10 goals for El Makasa