EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Attamah Larweh to join Rizespor on loan

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah-Lawreh is set to join Rizespor on a season long loan from İstanbul Başakşehir F.K, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 25-year old is leaving Başakşehir on loan to join the Rizespor with official announcement expected to be made soon.

GHANAsoccernet understands that Başakşehir have not guaranteed regular playing time for the Black Stars defender thus his decision to seek more playing time elsewhere. He played only 11 games in the Super Lig last season.

Attamah Lawreh featured for Başakşehir as they were eliminated from the Champions League qualification against Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus on Tuesday. He was introduced in the game in the 56th minute.

He was part of the Ghana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt but did not feature in any of the games.