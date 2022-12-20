EXCLUSIVE: Karela United head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah set to quit role

Karela United FC head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah is set to quit the club following the sale of the club, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Your authoritative website reported about a week ago that the Nzema-Aiyinase-based club has been sold Minority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.

The deal was stitched up even before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

It is expected that the new owners will relocate the club to the Northern part of Ghana and continue playing in the Ghanaian top flight.

But it is unknown if the change of name will happen anytime soon or until the end of the season.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands after the news of the sale of the club broke out, the team has been demotivated since there is no life.

Kobi-Mensah who doubles as the assistant coach of the Ghana home-based national team is expected to tender his resignation before the Black Galaxies depart for Egypt.

The Black Galaxies will pitch camp in Egypt to continue their preparations for next month's CHAN tournament which takes place in Algeria.

Kobi-Mensah took over Karela at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and guided them to a fourth-place finish, the best by the club since joining the Ghana Premier League.

Karela currently lying in the 14th position of the Ghana Premier League standings this campaign.