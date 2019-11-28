EXCLUSIVE: Karela United in talks with lawyer Kwaku Eyiah for club's CEO role

Karela United are in talks with former Ghana Football Association Executive committee member Kwaku Eyiah to become the club's Chief Executive, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Aiyinase-based side are seeking for a new face to lead the club following the dissolution of the management team.

United have tabled a proposal to the lawyer for consideration as the club's chief executive after holding a meeting with him on November 25, 2019, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

However, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com has intercepted a counter proposal from the lawyer which will form the basis for his acceptance or otherwise.

He wants to set-up a management team comprising Team Manager, Director of Communication, Director of Operations, Director of Scouting and Marketing manager for a two-year period - same period he wants to stay on as CEO.

In his bid to ensure he has full control devoid of interference, the astute lawyer wants to be responsible for the management team while he reports to the club directors or owners.

He will not be paid any monthly salary as the club's chief executive but wants the club to pay or reimburse him for any out of pocket expenses or incidental expenses incurred in the performance of his duties.

He also wants the club to pay him bonuses as and when its deemed fit and proper.

Lawyer Eyiah also wants to be insulated from making any financial contribution towards the funding of the club and does not want to stay at Aiyinase- home of the Ghana Premier League side.

Essentially, he prefers to stay in any place of his choice in Ghana to execute his mandate.

Karela United are deep financial crisis and wants a new face to help shore up their financial base.