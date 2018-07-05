GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Prince Boateng to pen two years deal at Sassuolo

Published on: 4 hours ago
Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has agreed a two-year deal with Italian side Sassuolo, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 31-year-old joined German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt prior to last season's campaign, helping them to a shock victory over Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal final.

Boateng's terrific performance for the Eagles attracted interest from a host of clubs, but GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that the former Las Palmas ace will join the Green and Black lads in the coming days.

Boateng had two separate spells with AC Milan.

He helped the Rossoneri to clinch the Scudetto in the 2010-11 season.

