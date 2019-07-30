EXCLUSIVE: Kwadwo Asamoah to return to training at Inter Milan on Wednesday after AFCON break

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah will return to training at Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Appiano Gentile.

The versatile player was given extra holidays after playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He will join Antonio Conte's side to start preparations for their third International Champions Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur in London on Sunday.

Asamoah will be reuniting with Conto who coached him at Juventus.

Last season, he was a key player under former coach Luciano Spalletti where he made 32 appearances and scored one goal.