EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Amanda Clinton picks nomination forms to contest Ghana FA elections

Popular Ghanaian lawyer Amada Clinton has picked nomination forms to contest Ghana Football Association presidential election, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Ms Clinton, who gained popularity after strongly backing GFA in the aftermath of Anas expose, feels she is the best person to lead local football governing body for the next four years.

She picked the forms at GFA secretariat on Tuesday and will contest the elections scheduled for October 25 if her nomination is accepted and she passes the vetting process.

She is the fourth to pick presidential forms after George Afriyie, Dr Tony Aubynn and Kurt Okraku.

Profile of Amanda Clinton

Amanda is the Founding Partner of Clinton Consultancy and a dynamic lawyer who was called to the Bar in England and Wales thirteen years ago and the Ghanaian Bar ten years ago. Amanda is a litigation expert with extensive corporate law experience in the U.K and Ghana. As one of the most recognised commercial lawyers in Ghana, she is regularly instructed by international clients who require bespoke, timely and accurate Due Diligence Reports as well as Legal Opinions: corporate, banking, telecommunications, property & construction and energy & infrastructure. Her firm also offers public-private partnerships services to clients.

Recent her high profile cases include representing Ghana Football Association as they made formal responses to the Government of Ghana and FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland and representing different international corporate clients who invested in Ghana's largest Ponzi scheme to date (Menzgold).

She regularly represents international clients in commercial matters and arbitration proceedings and her background includes legal, policy, drafting, regulatory and advocacy work. Amanda also holds an M.Sc in African Politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Having trained as a Pupil Barrister at the highly respected Pump Court Chambers in London under the training of Oba Nsugbe Q.C SAN, Amanda went on to additionally qualify at the Ghanaian Bar. Subsequently, Amanda spent 3½ year as a State Attorney at the Attorney General’s Department in Ghana, where she carried out a variety of work in the newly re-established International Team and liaised with government departments on a wide range of civil matters and court cases. Amanda further represented Ghana in China to discuss maritime boundary issues with her international counterparts and contributed significantly to the settlement agreement that was reached with Kosmos in relation to a 2010 oil spill.

Amanda's strengths include her ability to interact and coordinate with a variety of stakeholders and manage simultaneous projects in a fast-paced environment whilst being discreet and professional in every circumstance. She is also analytical and possesses meticulous communication skills. Amanda is very familiar with making board-level presentations on a variety of technical, business, industry and sectoral areas and litigating on behalf of business clients.