EXCLUSIVE: Lee Addy completes move to South African side Free States Stars

Former Ghana defender Lee Addy has completed his move to South African side Free States Stars, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 29-year old guardsman signed a three year deal with the Bethlehem based-club after successful negotiations.

He joined the club as a free agent after his contract with Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos expired.

Addy is the second Ghanaian player to join the club this week after AshantiGold forward Daniel Gozar.

The duo will attempt to help the National First Division side game promotion to the Absa Premier Soccer League.

Lee Addy played 30 times for the Black Stars of Ghana, and was a member of the team that reach the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa 2010.