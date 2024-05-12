EXCLUSIVE: Leicester City interested in Ghana midfielder Michael Baidoo

Newly-promoted English Premier League side, Leicester City are interested in Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo ahead of the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet can exclusively report.

The 24-year-old Elfsborg star could make a move in the transfer window as Leicester prepare to make their first official bid for his services.

Baidoo is seen as a potential replacement for Nigerian midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi, who has popped up on the radar of other clubs.

The former Ghana youth international has been in sensational form since moving to Sweden to join Elfsborg, where he won the club's Player of the Season last year as they came close to winning the league.

Before moving to Sweden, he was also the best player at Sadnes Ulf in Norway.

Leicester's relationship with African players could prove key to their decision to sign the Ghanaian, who could add not only stability in the middle but also some attacking threat to the team.

The Foxes have already triggered the buy option for Abdul Fatawu Isshaku following his outstanding loan spell at the King Power Stadium.