EXCLUSIVE: Ludogorets reach agreement with SC Braga over transfer of Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey is close to sealing a move to Portuguese outfit SC Braga, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Portuguese club and Ludogorets have agree a deal over the transfer of the former Schalke man in a deal worth around 2 million Euros.

Tekpetey, who joined Ludogorets two seasons ago on loan from Schalke, signed a permanent deal with the Green Eagles last summer, helping the Bulgarian giants to a successful defense of their title.

However, the red-hot forward who is also on the radar of Dutch giants Feyenoord, would be making a move this summer.

Bernard Tekeptey scored 10 goals in 24 appearances and also made eight assists for Ludogorets in the 2021/22 season.

Ludogorets are ready set to cash in on the forward.

Tekpetey move to Europe as a teenager, joining Schalke O4 but spent most of his time on loan.

He previously played for Paderborn, Altach and Fortuna Dusseldorf before moving to Bulgaria.