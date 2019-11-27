EXCLUSIVE: Lumor Agbenyenu returns to Real Mallorca training after injury recovery

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu has returned to Real Mallorca training after recovering from an injury, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 23-year-old suffered a torn muscle in training with the Ghana national team, which ruled him out of their AFCON qualifiers double header against South Africa and Sao Tome.

He was therefore released to join his club in Spain for further test.

The left-back however rejoined his Mallorca teammates in training on Monday as they gear up for Saturday's match against Real Betis.

His compatriots Baba Rahman and Baba Mohammed also completed the session without any discomfort following the duo's recent injury history.