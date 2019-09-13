EXCLUSIVE: Lumor Agbenyenu to miss Real Mallorca-Athletic clash over visa issues

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu is racing against time to have his expired visa fixed to be available for Real Mallorca's La Liga clash with Atletico Bilbao on Friday night.

The left back left Spain for Ghana since August 31st is yet to show up at the club following issues with regards to fixing his visa period.

Real Mallorca coach Vincente Moreno is hoping the Ghana international returns on time but he is expressed delight by having an alternative in Baba Rahman.

"The kid has put all the interest in the world to fix it as soon as possible, but it couldn't be. He needs to have the papers in order, it's a bureaucratic issue. Now he's traveling, but I don't know if he'll arrive this afternoon or tomorrow morning and if he can play or not, "explained the Valencian coach.

Coach Moreno revealed until the signing of Baba Rahman, they had only one left back, who is Lumor Agbenyenu.

"We only had one, in fact, if it had not been incorporated, today we would be without a left back (in reference to the absence of Lumor). Therefore there was that need to sign a player in that position, there was no other," highlighted Moreno.

Both players are on season long loans from Chelsea and Sporting Lisbon respectively.