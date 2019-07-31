EXCLUSIVE: Luxembourg champions F91 Dudelange target free-agent Bernard Kumordzi

F91 Dudelange coach Emilio Ferrera has instructed the club to sign free-agent Bernard Kumordzi ahead of the forthcoming season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Kumordzi is without a club after ending his two-year stay at Belgian side KV Kortrijk at the end of last term.

The 34-year-old could however land a club in the ongoing summer transfer window as new F91 Dudelange coach Emilio Ferrera wants to make him his first high-profile signing ahead of the commencement of the Luxembourg top-flight league.

Ferrera worked with Kumordzi during his sole tenure at Belgian outfit KRC Genk in 2014.

The Belgian tactician wants to bring Kumordzi to the Stade Jos Nosbaum, Dudelange to cement their place as champions of the league after bagging the title last season.

He scored two goals and made two assists in 55 appearances for KV Kortrijk.