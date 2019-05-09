EXCLUSIVE: Mainz 05 looking to offload Ghanaian forward Issah Abass

Mainz 05 are willing to listen to offers for injury-plagued Ghanaian forward Issah Abass, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old has started training with the German outfit after he picked up an injury in February.

However, the Ghanaian is expected to feature for the side next season, prompting the club to listen to offers for the forward, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

"We are very satisfied with the development of Abass, but unfortunately he had suffered a lengthy injury recently," sporting chief Rouven Schröder said.

"We are absolutely convinced of his qualities, so he has a longer term contract with us, but from summer a one year loan would be important to permanently generate the important match practice for him.

Coach Sandro Schwarz has confirmed the forward does not form part of his plans for next season.

"He came from the Slovenian league and had to find himself first, it took time and after he made a jump, and then the injury happened," he said.

"He was out too long, I do not think he will get another job this season." he concluded.

Abass joined Mainz 05 from Olimpija Ljubljana in August last summer, signing a contract until 2023.

But his career has not gone according to plan due to recurrent injuries.