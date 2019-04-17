EXCLUSIVE: Majeed Ashimeru set to return to Red Bull Salzburg as club seeks St Gallen loan cut short

Majeed Ashimeru is set to return to Red Bull Salzburg as club seeks to cut short his loan at St Gallen following his explosive displays in the Swiss league, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Officials of both clubs held a meeting last week to iron out the player's potential early return to the club..

The Ghana Under-23 star has played for three different clubs on loan since he joined the Austrian giants.

After a year at Austria Lustenau, he was sent out an another expedition at Wolfsberger before being sent to his highest club destination St Gallen.

The hugely talented Ghanaian has turned on the screws in remarkable fashion, turning out fabolous displays on weekly basis.

While St Gallen are keen to sign permanently, parent club Red Bull Salzburg want him back after being left impressed with his development.

The African talent has scored four goals and provided nine assists in 32 competitive games this season.

He has been named in the Swiss team of the week for five weeks running.

Ashimeru missed Ghana's 2020 Olympic qualifier against Gabon due to injury after flying in to his native country.

