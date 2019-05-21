EXCLUSIVE: Majeed Waris set to depart FC Nantes after rejecting FC Porto asking price

Ghana forward Majeed Waris's dream of staying at FC Nantes permanently could be quashed following reports that the club is unwilling to pay over the odds for him, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Waris, who joined FC Nantes on loan from Portuguese side FC Porto on a season-long loan deal in the summer, was impressive in the just ended campaign.

The 27-year-old made 24 league appearances for the Canaries, scoring five goals and recording three assists to help them finish 11th on the standings.

However, as his season-long loan nears to the end, speculation has been rife about where he will be playing next term.

But according to reports reaching Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com, the striker could depart the club after they refused to the 6 million FC Porto are demanding as they believe that the amount is too high for him.

On the social networks, the supporters of Nantes do not seem to share this opinion and are already afraid to see Waris shine in Ligue 1 under another jersey.