EXCLUSIVE: Majeed Waris set to join Spanish side Deportivo Alaves on loan

Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris is set for a transfer deadline day move to Spanish top-flight side Deportivo Alaves. Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 27-year-old will join Alaves on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants Porto.

Waris is currently undergoing a medical examination in Spain and will be confirmed as Alaves player if he passes.

French Ligue 1 side, Strasbourg offered to sign Waris on a permanent deal but it appears that his future is in Spain.

Waris spent last season on loan at Nantes where he scored five times in 31 games. Nantes were reportedly also interested in resigning the attacker but failed to meet Porto's 6 million Euros asking price.

The former Lorient forward previously played for BK Hacken, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes, Trabzonspor and Nantes.