EXCLUSIVE: Majeed Waris to sign permanent deal with FC Nantes

French Ligue 1 side Nantes FC are interested in activating Majeed Waris permanent clause option in his intial loan deal at the end of the season, GHANAsoccernet can exclusively confirm.

Nantes have been impressed with the Ghana International who joined the club in the summer from FC Porto on a season long loan.

The 27-year old has been impressive for the Ligue 1 side as they continue to battle it out of the regulation zone.

Waris has scored seven goals and made three assists in the ongoing season and has become an integral member of the squad.

Nantes are ready to meet his € 6 million asking price from FC Porto to make his deal permanent.

Waris has previously played for French clubs such as FC Lorient and Valenciennes in the Ligue 1.