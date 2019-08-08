EXCLUSIVE: Maltese side Senglea Athletic FC snap up free agent Elvis Sakyi

Maltese side Senglea Athletic FC have signed Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Sakyi, 22, is joining the Senglea based side after spending just two months at Gzira United FC.

The former Ghana youth international joined Gzira United in June and went ahead to feature three times in the Europa League when they played Hadjuk Split and Ventspils in the qualifying rounds.

The former Istanbul Maltepespor man terminated his contract with Gzira United a fortnight ago.

By Nuhu Adams