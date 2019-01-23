EXCLUSIVE: Man City kid Amankwah Yeboah dropped from Ghana U20 final squad; Leveh and Yakubu axed

Manchester City kid Amankwah Yeboah has been dropped from the Black Satellites squad for the 2019 CAF U20 Cup of Nations in Niger next month.

Also evicted from the provisional squad are former Ghana U17 stars Gabriel Leveh and Najeeb Yakubu.

The 18-year-old centre back joined the team last week and featured in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Head coach Jimmy Cobblah thought he performance was below par in the only match he played for the team.

The Black Satellites are currently in Niamey camping for the start of the tournament on 2 February.

Yeboah born in England to Ghanaian parents was hoping to get his international career started with Ghana.

It is unknown if this will put the youngster off in his pursuit to represent Ghana.

Ghana are in Group B alongside Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Ghana’s final 21-man squad:

Danlad Ibrahim (GK), Montari Kamahini, Gideon Mensah, Prosper Ahiabu, Emmanuel Kumah, Daniel Lomotey, Ibrahim Sadiq, Enock Attah Agyei

Michael Baidoo, Maxwell Arthur, Fard Ibrahim, Nathaniel Adjei, Frank Arhin, Ibrahim Sulley, Saliw Babawo

Isaac Atanga, Frederick Asare (GK), Manaf Nurudeen (GK), Ishaaku Kondah, Mohammed Kudus, Emmanuel Toku