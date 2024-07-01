EXCLUSIVE: Maxwell Konadu leaves Nsoatreman for South African club Black Leopards

GHANAsoccernet.com has exclusively learned that former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is poised to join South African club Black Leopards, with the deal in its final stages.

Nsoatreman FC, Konadu's current team, has agreed to part ways with him following his request to move to South Africa.

Konadu has had a remarkable stint with Nsoatreman, transforming the team into a force in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Under his leadership, the team won the Ghana FA Cup title and finished fourth in the Premier League, attracting interest from several clubs.

The experienced coach is expected to sign a three-year contract with Black Leopards this week.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman has begun searching for a new coach to lead the team in their maiden participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Konadu's departure comes after a successful spell with Nsoatreman, and his new challenge in South Africa is eagerly anticipated.

His move to Black Leopards marks a new chapter in his career, and he is expected to bring his expertise and experience to the South African club.

The Thohoyandou-based club are seeking promotion to the South African Premier League next season.