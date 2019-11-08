EXCLUSIVE: Medeama coach Samuel Boadu appointed Ghana's U15 Boys team head coach

Highly-rated Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has been named as the new coach of Ghana's Under-15 Boys team for a one-year period, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The young tactician is expected to scout for players to feature in the maiden edition of the WAFU U-15 tournament in Burkina Faso next month.

The tournament takes place between 8-20 December, 2019 in Ouagadougou.

We are happy to announce that Samuel Boadu has been appointed by @ghanafaofficial as the head coach of the country's U-15 Boys. Big chance for the gaffer to serve and cement his mettle. Congratulations to coach Boadu and thumps up to the GFA for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/0PDILeNrmb — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) https://twitter.com/MedeamaSC/status/1192860305921073152 — (@MedeamaSC)

Boadu has been tipped by many to take over the wheel of the country's developmental squad after his roller-coaster performance with Premier League side Medeama.

Coach Boadu, who joined from second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo has won several hearts with his philosophy at the Tarkwa-based side.