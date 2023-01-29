EXCLUSIVE: Medeama defender Fatawu Sulemana passes medical ahead of transfer to Sudanese giants Al Merreikh

Medeama SC defender Fatawu Sulemana has passed his medical examination ahead of his purported transfer to Sudanese giants Al Merreikh SC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 19-year-old fullback in the coming hours will put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Al Merreikh, which will see him at the club until 2025.

The youngster arrived in Sudan on Saturday morning to conclude all other formalities of his transfer from Medeama for an undisclosed amount.

Al Merreikh have acquired the services of the highly-rated left-back as they continue to bolster their squad for the upcoming CAF Champions League.

The Khartoum-based club is drawn into a tough group that has Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Zamalek SC.

Sulemana has been a consistent performer for Medeama in the Ghana Premier League across the last two seasons.

He has played 11 out of 13 matches in the current campaign with top rated displays for the Yellow and Mauves.

The fullback will travel to Egypt to join his new teammates where they are camping ahead of the CAF Champions League group stage campaign which begins in two weeks.