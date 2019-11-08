EXCLUSIVE: Medeama to adopt CAM Park as new home ground

Medeama will adopt the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park at Aiyinase as their new home ground with the Tarkwa NA Aboso Park closed down for reconstruction, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The venue is the home ground of Western regional neighbours Karela United.

The Mauve and Yellows have opted for the CAM Park after the initial Tarkwa-based Akoon park was earmarked to be the new home ground.

The Akoon park, located in Tarkwa, may not be passed fit by the Club Licensing Board, forcing the club to move to Aiyinase.

The famous Tarkwa NA Aboso Park is being demolished to pave way for the construction of a 10,000 seater capacity.

Fans of the club will make the short journey to Aiyinase to back the team in their homes matches.

When the Tarkwa NA Aboso stadium is complete, it is expected to have a VIP, media stand, tickets boots and an electronic scoreboard and other important facilities.

The date for the completion of the stadium has not been named yet.

The T/A park has been the home grounds for the Tarkwa based club since 2010.

The $13 million project which is being funded by Goldfields, Tarkwa-Damang, would see the facility transformed into a modern edifice with all the needed facilities to make it comfortable for both players and spectators.