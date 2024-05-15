EXCLUSIVE: Middlesborough, Hull City and six other clubs interested in Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo is hot on the market ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Elfsborg star enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the Swedish Allsevnskan last season, leading his club to second place at the end of the 2023 season.

Baidoo was the club's best player following his superlative displays, courting interests across Europe and in Major League Soccer.

GHANASoccernet can exclusively report that the former Ghana U20 star is on the radar of English sides Hull City and Middlesborough. As earlier reported, English Premier League returnees, Leicester City, are also interested in the midfielder.

Meanwhile, across Europe, Maccabi Haifa, Ludogorets, Ferencvaros and NEC Nijmegen are also keeping tabs on the 4 million-rated player.

Luton Town FC, whose relegation from the Premier League was confirmed after defeat to West Ham last Saturday, are also looking at beefing their squad with Baidoo.

Elfsborg signed the former Vision FC player from Norwegian club Sandness Ulf in 2022.

Baidoo has scored two goals and delivered an assist in seven games this season.