Spanish fourth-tier side CD Marchamlo have signed midfielder Mohammed Amando for the 2022/23 season.

The 24-year-old joined on a free transfer after playing for San Martín last season where he made 36 appearances in the Tercera Division.

He becomes the third signing for the club this summer transfer.

Amando has been playing in Spain leaving Wa All Stars in 2016 but he is yet to feature in the top divisions.

He has featured for teams like Alcorcón, CD Toledo, CD Madridejos and CD Azuqueca.