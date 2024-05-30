EXCLUSIVE: MLS side Austin FC agree deal to sign Ghana winger Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade

Major League Soccer outfit, Austin FC have reached an agreement to sign Ghana winger Osman Bukari in the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet can exclusively report.

The Red Star Belgrade forward will join the club as a Designated Player in July after the Serbian giants agreed a $7.5m fee for the winger.

Bukari is expected to undergo a medical and the necessary paper work before finalizing his move to the MLS in the summer.

The 25-year-old joined Red Star Belgrade in the summer of 2022, going on to win back-to-back league titles and the Serbian Cup. This season, Bukari netted ten goals and delivered ten assists across all competitions including one against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

The speedy winger is expected to add his rich experience to Austin FC at they eye the MLS title in 2024.

Bukari started his career in Ghana with Accra Lions before moving to Europe to join AC Trencin in Slovakia following a short stint at Anderlecht.

He returned to Belgium to sign for KAA Gent but moved to France on loan at FC Nantes, where he helped the Yellow Caneries win the French Cup in the 2021/12 season.