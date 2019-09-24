EXCLUSIVE: Moses Odjer handed two year contract extension at Salernitana

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer has been handed a contract extension at Italian side US Salernitana,GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Ghana U-20 star has been given a two year extension and will now be at the club until the summer of 2022.

His current deal was suppose to expire next summer but the 23-year old has now committed his future at Salerno.

Odjer was on the radar of several clubs during the transfer window, with the likes of Estrella and Livorno making inquiries about his availability.

The former Tema Youth player, who played 15 times for the club last season will be hoping for a better season this campaign.