EXCLUSIVE: Naa Odofoley Nortey set to be named Ghana FA's first female general secretary

Member of the Ghana Normalisation Committee Naa Odofoley Nortey has been lined up as the next general secretary of the Ghana Football Association, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The legal practitioner will replace Isaac Addo in a substantive position post-normalisation, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the member of the Normalisation Committee is being courted for the role in the new administration after overseeing the reforms of the association.

If the deal is concretized, Naa Odofoley will become the first female general secretary of the Ghana association in a move aimed at incorporating fresh perspectives in the quest to restore and rebuild the organisation.

Naa Odofoely has a proven ability to build and lead teams, and improve the way organisations perform.

The Normalisation Committee member is seen as the new face required to run an efficient secretariat as the country venture into the new era.

She will be key to the transparency and accountability drive and will be at the heart of a well-run and responsible association after it was dogged with allegations of multiple corruption.

Profile of Naa Odofoley Nortey

Naa Odofoley Nortey is a Partner at Beyuo & Co, a position she has risen to due to hard work and selfless dedication to her work. A methodical trial and appellate lawyer, Naa has immense experience in litigation having been a private practitioner for close to 14 years.

Naa also advises a wide range of clients on commercial law, real estate and property law, family and probate matters as well as clients in the construction industry and on general property acquisition.

Naa currently works with both local and international clients to establish their operations in Ghana and comply with the statutory governance and instrument requirements.

An astute and versatile lawyer, she has carved a niche for herself in commercial litigation. She has been engaged by several major banks as well as non-banking financial institutions in an advisory capacity as well as doing day-to-day legal work on their behalf.

She is currently the Board Chairman of Abokobi Community Bank. Naa has vast experience in commercial arbitration. She has been appointed to the Legal Aid Board in Ghana having done a lot of work for that organization.

Her functions included organizing workshops on behalf of the Board as well as doing pro bono work for the clients of the Board.

Naa was a member of a team of Lawyers from West Africa, led by the Chief Justice of Ghana, to put together a viable and sustainable working document on ADR in Ghana. The document was a huge success and is being used as a guidance tool in the Gambia.

Admission Details

Admitted in 2004,

Law School Attended

Ghana School of Law Class of 2004 QCL

University Attended

University of Ghana Class of 2002 B.A. Sociology and Law